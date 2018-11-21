K .Surendran’s release doubtful: An arrest warrant for one more case exist

Regardless of whether BJP State general secretary K. Surendran gets bail today, his release from the jail may not be conceivable. For another case in which he purportedly undermined the Kannur police, a court there has issued a warrant against him. The warrant to produce Surendran in the court has been conveyed to Kottarakkara sub-jail superintend.

Following this, sub-jail superintend has given application for police security while transporting Surendran to Kannur court. Kottarakkara sub-jail authorities will show up in the Kannur court and inform it of the improvements.

Then, Pathanamthitta Munsif Court will today consider the bail request of Surendran in Sabarimala case. The second warrant has come up when the court is going to think about the bail request. The police will give report over both bail supplications. The prosecution will assert in the court for denying bail to 60 blamed including K. Surendnran and R. Rajesh.