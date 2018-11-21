Natural Methods To Get Rid Of White Hair At A Young Age

Amla Paste
- Deseed and crush 4 to 5 amla or Indian gooseberries into a paste.
- Apply this paste to the scalp and leave for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Rinse off the hair using water.
Lemon Juice And Amla Powder
- Combine 4 teaspoon amla powder with the juice of 1 lemon and 2 teaspoons of water. Make a paste and set aside for an hour.
- Apply this paste to your scalp and hair roots.
- Leave for 25 minutes and rinse thoroughly with water.
- Do not use shampoo or soap immediately.
Coconut Oil And Lemon Juice
- Massage your hair with a mixture of lemon juice and coconut oil.
- Do this regularly.
- This is one of the best treatments for white hair.
