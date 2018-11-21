Latest NewsBeauty

Natural Methods To Get Rid Of White Hair At A Young Age

Nov 21, 2018, 09:01 am IST
Less than a minute

Amla Paste

  • Deseed and crush 4 to 5 amla or Indian gooseberries into a paste.
  • Apply this paste to the scalp and leave for 15 to 20 minutes.
  • Rinse off the hair using water.

Lemon Juice And Amla Powder

  • Combine 4 teaspoon amla powder with the juice of 1 lemon and 2 teaspoons of water. Make a paste and set aside for an hour.
  • Apply this paste to your scalp and hair roots.
  • Leave for 25 minutes and rinse thoroughly with water.
  • Do not use shampoo or soap immediately.

Coconut Oil And Lemon Juice

  • Massage your hair with a mixture of lemon juice and coconut oil.
  • Do this regularly.
  • This is one of the best treatments for white hair.

