Neha Dhupia and Angad shares first pics of Newborn Baby: See Pics

Nov 21, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child, a daughter recently. The couple named her Mehr Dhupia Bedi and shared a tiny glimpse of the baby on social media. Now, Mehr’s grandfather, Bishan Singh Bedi took to social media to reveal the first photo of the little angel. Angad’s father took to Twitter to post an adorable picture of the little munchkin thanking well-wishers and God for blessing the family with a child.

While posting the first photo of the baby, senior Bedi wrote, “U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents…Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!!”. Here’s the picture of Neha and Angad’s cute baby girl:

