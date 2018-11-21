One-year-old escapes unhurt after a train runs over her – Watch video

In a shocking incident, a one-year-old baby escaped unhurt even after a train ran over her at Mathura Railway Station on Tuesday. In a 30-second-long video posted by news agency, the baby girl can be seen lying on the tracks while a train passes over her. As soon as the train left the platform, a few people run onto the tracks where they found the baby safe, and crying, much to the relief of her parents and other passengers on the platform.

#WATCH: One-year-old girl escapes unhurt after a train runs over her at Mathura Railway station. pic.twitter.com/a3lleLhliE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2018

As per a Hindi daily, the incident occurred on platform 1 at Mathura railway station earlier this afternoon. Describing the sequence of events, the daily reported that the baby’s father, identified as one Sonu from Deeg Gate in Mathura, was climbing out of the train after he realised that someone had stolen some money kept in his shirt pocket. As he was climbing out, Sonu’s wife, who was holding the baby girl, got pushed from behind in the train and in the commotion, the baby fell from her grasp and onto the railway track.

Before her parents could retrieve her from the ground, the train started moving in full speed with the baby still lying on the tracks. The baby’s passengers and other passengers were left with no option but to watch the terrifying event unfold, even as a few onlookers recorded the incident on their mobile cameras.

Miraculously, the baby girl received no injuries in the ordeal and was safely picked up from the tracks and handed over to her family. The girl’s name is Sahiba, the daily reported.