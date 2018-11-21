P.K.Sasi to lead the CPM march

P.K. Sasi, the CPM MLA from Shoranur who is facing a party investigation over the alleged sexual exploitation of a DYFI female activist will go in front of the CPM march. He will lead the CPM march at Shoranur on today.

Earlier it has been assumed that CPM will consider the investigation report this month by the state committee of the party, which is supposed to hold this week. But by the decision to give the captaincy of the march to Sasi it is understood that the party is going to give a clean chit to him. Sasi is being active again in party programmes.

CPM leadership had directed P K Sasi to stay away from public programmes in September first week after a DYFI woman leader lodged a complaint against him.

Sasi shared a stage with Chief Minister Pinarayi at the state conference of PKS a pro-CPM organization. Sasi was also the main speaker at an event inaugurated by A. K. Balan last month. A. K. Balan conducted the investigation against P. K. Sasi. CPM state leadership has not considered the detailed report submitted against Sasi. A. K. Balan had informed that the report will be submitted at a proper time. He had also said that the woman believes in the party and the investigation is being conducted on the basis of this.