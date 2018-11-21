PM Narendra Modi to launch city gas projects 

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi would lay the Foundation Stones of City Gas Distribution (CGD) Projects in 65 Geographical Areas (GAs) in 129 Districts under the 9th CGD Bidding Round recently awarded by PNGRB, remotely from Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. It would herald the availability of convenient, environment-friendly and cheaper natural gas for almost half of the country’s population spread across 26 States and Union Territories upto 9th round.

The main event would be held at 4 p.m. on 22nd November, 2018 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. At each of the GA across 19 states in India, the authorised entities would also hold their event locally. The event at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi would be telecast live at the respective GAs. Thus, the people in 65 different places across India would simultaneously know the plan to implement CGD project in their authorised area.

In the local events, the authorised entities plan to invite dignitaries like Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, Ministers in the respective state governments, the local MPs and MLAs besides senior government officials, other eminent persons and public.

During the event, Hon’ble PM would also launch 10th CGD Bidding Round in 50 GAs spread over 124 districts in 14 states.