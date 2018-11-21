Rahul Gandhi is the “best material” to become the prime minister: Veerappa Moily

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily says that his party’s president Rahul Gandhi is the “best material” to become the prime minister. He added that TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu was “doing well” to unite opposition parties.

The former Karnataka chief minister, on the campaign trail in Telangana, also said the Congress was gaining ground at the national level, while the BJP-led NDA was losing partners. He also confirmed that there will be a consolidation of opposition parties against the NDA at the national level.

He asserted the Congress was likely to win the elections in all the five states-Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram-where the poll process was underway.