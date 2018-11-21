‘RSS doing ‘what Khalistan terrorists did’: Kodiyeri

CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan equated the RSS to Khalistan terrorists. The CPI (M) senior leader asserted that the RSS is taking over Sabarimala temple like Khalistan terrorists laid siege to the Golden Temple in Punjab. He said that in Sabarimala RSS is doing ‘what Khalistan terrorists did’.

“Terrorists do not have any beliefs. RSS is a terror outfit, they are terrorists. They are doing the same thing in Kerala as the Khalistan militants did in the Golden Temple. Had they followed rituals and customs, then they would have spared Sannidhanan. What ritual do they have, what belief do they follow?” asked Balakrishnan.

“If they wanted to safeguard devotees, why did they call for a hartal on November 17? Every time, when a hartal is announced during the Sabarimala season, Pathanamthitta district is exempted from that, why did not they do that? Had any political organisation stopped the vehicles of Ayappa devotees during hartal? But this time, even devotees were affected. What belief are they talking about?” he added.

Earlier, senior CPIM leader S. Ramachandran Pillai also equated RSS with terrorists.