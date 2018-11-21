Sabarimala Temple Issue: BJP Puducherry Unit calls for Bandh

The Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in all the four regions of the Union Territory on Nov. 26, to protest the actions of the Kerala government regarding the Sabarimala temple issue.

BJP unit president and nominated legislator V Saminathan accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government of trying to destroy the Sabarimala temple. “There is a deliberate attempt by the Kerala government to lower the sanctity of the temple,” alleged the BJP leader.

The temple complex and nearby areas had witnessed widespread protests after the state decided to implement the Sept. 28 SC verdict which allowed women of menstrual age to offer prayers in the temple.

“There is an apprehension as to whether a faithful could worship Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala and return safely. Women who have true faith in Lord Ayyappa will not make an attempt to enter the temple,” he added.

The BJP leader called upon devotees, traders, transport workers and the public to cooperate for the bandh.