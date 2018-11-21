Sania Mirza shares latest pic of her son Izhaan : See Here

Sania Mirza gave birth to a baby boy on October 30.Now she shared a new picture of herself cuddling up the little guy and gave us one of the cutest picture of the day today.

Check it out here…

Sania’s heartfelt note earlier read, “So it’s been 5 days since we came into this world .. Me as a mother and my little Izhaan as my son ?? we’ve even watched Baba play some cricket together since we’ve arrived ? it truly is the biggest match ,tournament achievement I’ve ever won or had and there is no feeling or blessing that can be greater than this.. I finally have gotten sometime after this overwhelming feeling to get online and check the msgs and love we have received. Shoaib and I feel truly blessed and humbled with the wishes and love that us as parents and Izhaan have received ?? Thank you to each and every one of you ..we love you right back! Love, Sania ,Shoaib and Izhaan.”