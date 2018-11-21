Telangana MP Reddy to join Congress after quitting TRS

Telangana Member of Parliament K. Vishweshwar Reddy who quit the states ruling TRS will be joining the Congress, party sources said on Wednesday.

Reddy on Wednesday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the national capital and informed him that he wanted to join the party.

Party sources said Reddy, who represented Lok Sabha from Chevella constituency, will “soon be formally inducted into the Congress”.

Dealing a huge blow to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) ahead of the next month’s Assembly elections, Reddy on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party as well as Parliament.

In a letter to Chief Minister and party President K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that “he was compelled to take the decision”.

A grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy, he had joined TRS on the eve of the 2014 elections and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Chevella in Rangareddy district.