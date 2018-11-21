This is why Union Minister Sushma Swaraj decided to not contest in 2019 Election

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, 66, announced on Tuesday, 20 November, that she will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections – a statement that took many by surprise more for its timing than its content.

That Swaraj may not fight a direct election after undergoing a kidney transplant in December 2016 was an open secret within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but she revealed the news at a press conference in Indore in the middle of the Assembly election campaign in Madhya Pradesh.

“It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest the next (Lok Sabha) elections,” Swaraj said, adding that she had conveyed her decision to the party leadership due to health reasons.