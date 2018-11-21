Tips To Make Pores Smaller With Makeup

With the right products and a wee bit of professional makeup artist techniques and know-how, you can make your pores look like they’ve disappeared (at least until you have your makeup on).

Here’s a tip that will always come in handy – the key to making your airbrushed complexion believable begins before you even apply your foundation. No matter what products you use on top of your skin to help refine your pores, none will work unless your skin is adequately hydrated first.

Prepping is vital, and this includes cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing. You can also use a toner or micellar water to neutralize the skin. Ice also works as a simple yet effective remedy to help shrink large pores before applying your makeup.

Choose skin care and makeup that’s suitable for your skin type. You must use products that are specifically designed to help prime and smooth your skin.