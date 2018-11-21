TVS launches ‘Apache RTR 180’ new edition in India : Price and Features

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2019 Apache RTR 180 at an introductory price of Rs 84,578 (Ex. Showroom, New Delhi) in the country.

The refreshed model comes with a handful of cosmetic updates in form of race inspired graphics and new instrument cluster. The ABS variant is priced at Rs 95,392 (Ex-showroom, New Delhi). The company recently crossed a key sales milestone of 3 million units and this refreshed model introduction is part of the celebration.

TVS Apache RTR 180 flaunts unique race inspired graphics which are inspired from the racing legacy of the TVS Apache RTR series and depict its winning streak on the race track.

The refreshed model has many new features including a white back-lit speedometer with dial-art, novel Alcantara like finish seats, a crash guard with integrated frame sliders and a forged handlebar end weights for detailed premium finish. The motorcycle is available in five stunning colours – Pearl White, Gloss Black, T Grey, Matte Blue and Matte Red. Just so you know, TVS Apache RTR 180 is the first-in-class to introduce Dual-channel Antilock Braking System (ABS) on Indian roads.

Mechanically, the 2019 TVS Apache RTR 180 retains the same 177cc single-cylinder petrol engine which develops top power of 16bhp at 8500rpm and peak torque of 15.5Nm at 6500rpm. Underpinning a double cradle synchro stiff chassis, it gets Telescopic Forks with Hydraulic Dampers at the front suspension and Monotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid at the rear suspension. The motorcycle is developed to deliver a top speed of 114 km/h, making it the fastest motorcycle in its class. TVS Apache RTR 180 was adjudged to be the Most Appealing Premium Motorcycle by J.D. Power (Asia-Pacific) Quality survey in 2016 and in 2018, it was adjudged the highest ranked Premium motorcycle in Initial Quality.