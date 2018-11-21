Latest NewsPolitics

Uttarakhand Civic Polls 2018 : Massive Victory For BJP

Nov 21, 2018, 03:16 pm IST
Uttarakhand’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won five of the seven Mayor seats in the state. The Congress won two.

Officials today said the BJP had won in Haldwani, Rudrapur, Rishikesh, Kashipur and the state capital Dehradun’s while the Congress emerged victorious in Haridwar and Kotdwar.

Voting for the 84 urban local bodies, 39 Nagar Palika councils and 38 urban Panchayats was held on November 18.

The maximum seats of councillors were won by independents, followed by the BJP and Congress. Of the total 1,064 seats, results for 817 have been announced. Independent candidates have won 464, the BJP 215 and the Congress 132.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won two seats and the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have won one seat each.

Of the 39 Nagar Palika chairman’s results, the BJP and independents have won 10 each and the Congress 13.

Of the 38 Nagar Panchayats, the BJP has bagged 18, Congress 6 and independents 12

