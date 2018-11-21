VHP to organize Ayodhya like campaigning in Sabarimala

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint Secretary Surendra Jain has said that the VHP will hold an agitation in Sabarimala like the one that took place in Ayodhya. Earlier the VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal today said that Sabarimala temple is South India’s Ayodhya.

VHP plans to start a nationwide movement in support of agitating people against the entry of a certain age group of women in Sabarimala temple. The VHP was of the view that if the unconstitutional and repressive action of the Kerala government does not stop, the organization will be forced to take it to the people across the country.

“Pinarayi Vijayan government is creating a war-like situation in Sabarimala. Ayyappa devotees are confronted as goons at Sannidhanam. The Central government should intervene. The government has been trying to convert Kerala into Kashmir. A nation-wide protest will be held against this,” he said.

On Sabarimala issue, Pinarayi Vijayan’s behavior has become like a ruthless dictator. He has been repeatedly torturing Hindus under the pretext of the Supreme Court decision. In the name of preserving the rights of women, he is abusing the women themselves very cruelly.