Virat and Anushka Sharma’s new Manyavar ad is about What actually happens after marriage: Viral VIDEO

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli almost confirmed their relationship when they featured in a Manyavar ad last year.

After marriage, now Anushka and Virat have featured in another ad for the brand, and yet again, fans are excited.

Virat and Anushka are back with version 2.0 of the same ad – Anushka and Virat – dressed in Manyavar clothes – are attending their friends’ wedding, again. Instead of being observers – like the last time – they are warning the bride and groom how people change after the ‘I do’ bit is done.

“He will promise to cook 15 days a month but will order food when his turn comes,” Anushka tells an obviously startled bride, as Virat tells a bemused groom how he will lose “TV remote, AC remote and life ka remote.” After some bickering, they switch on to the silver lining with the cloud and – you guessed it – it ends happily for the celeb couple and their wary friends.

Lovely ad Shashank! And Virat is such a good actor!!!! Anushka and him sparkle in the ad! https://t.co/RcXgtSpwy3 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 20, 2018

The ad has been directed by Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan and was shared on social media by his mentor Karan Johar as well. “Lovely ad Shashank! And Virat is such a good actor!!!! Anushka and him sparkle in the ad!,” he wrote. Anushka also shared it on Twitter, “Celebrating love everyday #SaathSaathHamesha.”