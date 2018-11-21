WhatsApp appoints new head in India

Facebook Inc-owned messaging service WhatsApp on Wednesday said it had appointed Abhijit Bose as head of WhatsApp India. He will work to establish WhatsApp India, expected to begin its operations next year.

Bose, the co-founder and chief executive officer of enterprise payments solutions firm Ezetap, will be based out of Gurgaon.

The move partially fulfils the demands of the Indian government to curb the spread of fake news.

Bose will join WhatsApp in early 2019, WhatsApp said in a statement.

The announcement comes within less than a month of information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s meeting with WhatsApp vice-president and Chris Daniels, where Daniels informed Prasad that WhatsApp had incorporated a local unit in India and operation will begin soon.

The government and WhatsApp are trying to reach common ground over the mechanism to ensure traceability of fake messages, which led to more than a dozen killings across India this year in mob lynchings fuelled by rumours circulating on the social messaging platform.