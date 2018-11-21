Your Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2018

Check out the horoscope predictions below:

Aries

f you are aiming to marry soon, you can start making preparations today. However, before you take the final decision, it would be better to look at both sides of the coin, advises Ganesha. Activities related to such an alliance will dominate today, and by the end of the day you may feel very elated.

Taurus

You will be feeling listless, lazy and out of sorts today, and will tend to ignore and neglect important tasks scheduled for the day. Ganesha urges you to guard against this tendency as you could miss out on opportunities that others could then benefit from. That way, you will surely lose out professionally, particularly if you are in business. This aside, the day promises to be an eventful and fruitful one.

Gemini

It will not be hard for you to complete your tasks succesfully and without any delays or obstacles in your path, only if you first seek to fully understand and acquire the learning required to eprform it. The fruits of your labour will keep you happy and satisfied, says Ganesha.

Cancer

A hectic day, combined with domestic pressure will make you exhausted. You feel a heavy burden on mind and heart. Don’t be too emotional, says Ganesha. Take care not to pass domestic burdens on to your career or business, and thereby mar your capacity and efficiency.

Leo

Guides help other people choose the right path in life and to select the correct alternatives. It is a good day for those who are in the teaching or coaching professions. It is also a progressive day for those working in MNC’s. Ganesha’s blessings are with you.

Virgo

Ganesha foretells that you will start off on a long, arduous path to success. Some tough work will play a vital role in your progress. Don’t cut corners, and your labours will pay rich dividends and you will reap due rewards. Some opportunities are best left alone as they involve too much risk.

Libra

Ganesha says that today will be a lucky day for you. You may receive some financial gain. There will be some good news about your children’s progress. This is the right time to invest in business. For financial investors and share brokers this period is beneficial, so make the most of it.

Scorpio

Your energy levels are high as you as you gear up for new events. However, there are chances that these events may not meet your expectations. But, don’t lose hope and get disappointed. Keep your spirits high. Implement the first lesson learnt in school: try & try till you succeed!

Sagittarius

Lady luck is all smiles for you today, predicts Ganesha. Suddenly, you feel like multi-tasking and becoming a jack of all. This is likely to keep you busy, almost throughout the day. If need be, your colleagues and peers will lend a helping hand.

Capricorn

You are in hot water, but do not lose hope during these turbulent times. Maintain a calm head over your shoulders and deal with the problems, guides Ganesha. Also, do not jump to conclusions or be argumentative with the people around you, as you may end up being at the losing end.

Aquarius

You have already fulfilled your short-term objectives. But you are ambitious, and straightaway begin setting your long-term goals. But all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, says Ganesha. Leisure time with family will rejuvenate and prepare you for a better stint at work.

Pisces

A day of mixed fortunes awaits you, where taking risks could prove to be your undoing, or provide you with handsome returns, says Ganesha. This is because you could come out on top by treading cautiously, but uncalculated risks will probably throw your calculations out of gear. Your success rate is unlikely to be too high; hence it may be a tough day for you. However, it will end on a promising note.