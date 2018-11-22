Abhijit Bose as India head of WhatsApp

WhatsApp had posted Abhijit Bose as its Indian operations head. Abhijit Bose is the co-founder and chief executive of Indian mobile payments firm Ezetap. Bose’s appointment is the first time WhatsApp has created a country head role anywhere in the world, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Indian government has pressured the Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging service to build a local team and Bose’s appointment comes as WhatsApp tries to curb the spread of misinformation on its service in India where it has more than 200 million users. Bose’s appointment comes just two months after parent Facebook named streaming service Hot star’s chief Ajit Mohan as its first India head.

The two appointments are crucial: India is the biggest market by users for both Facebook and WhatsApp and both firms are trying to get their social media strategies in place ahead of India’s general election next year.