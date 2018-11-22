“Cheif Minister’s Office Conspiring Against K Surendran,” Says M.T Ramesh

BJP Leader K Surendran who was arrested following a conflict at Sabarimala will not have it easy. Police have charged another case on K Surendran, this one for allegedly involving in an attack against a pilgrim, Lalitha Devi from Thrissur.

Now BJP State General Secretary MT Ramesh has said that Government’s move to target K Surendran will not be allowed. “There is a conspiracy in motion against K Surendran which is centred around Chief Minister’s office,”he said.

Govt and CPI(M) should try to deal with Surendran politically. Now the attempt is to charge fake cases against him and put him behind bars for a lifetime. This will be dealt both politically and legally. When Police found that Surendran was all set to get bail in the first case taken against him, they came up with a new one. He is even charged with attempt to murder. If Surendran was actually a culprit, in this case, all who can be identified by their face in connection with the case must have been charged with the same offence. Every police officer in the state knows Surendran. He was accused as the officers had special instructions from C.M’s office. This is a challenge against BJP, we will take it as a challenge” Ramesh said.

Surendran was initially taken into preventive custody by the police and then slapped with non-bailable offences. Police had charged Surendran with IPC 353 which is about an assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and IPC 34(Unlawful assembly). IPC 34 says When a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all, each of such persons is liable for that act in the same manner as if it were done by him alone