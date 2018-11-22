Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Cyclone Gaja: Collector Declares holiday for Schools and Colleges

Nov 22, 2018, 09:34 am IST
Chennai collector Shanmugha Sundaram has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on Thursday following predictions of incessant rainfall in the region.

As per Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, “Intermittent Rain or Thundershower is likely to occur in and around Chennai likely heavy at times.”

Meteorological Centre’s district rainfall forecast chart also predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai with a very likely occurrence probability.

Last year, in the first week of November heavy rains, had lashed Chennai throwing normal life out of gear. A few days back, Cyclone Gaja had created havoc in many parts of Tamil Nadu killing as many as 11 people.

