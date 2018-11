A suspected drug peddler was arrested with 100 kg poppy. The peddler was arrested at Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. Based on a tip-off, a police party intercepted a tractor at Gagwal and seized 100 kg of poppy, the police officials said.

An inter-state peddler identified as Saroop Singh, a native of Dadewali in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, was arrested after recovery of the contraband from the tractor, police said. A case was registered in this connection.