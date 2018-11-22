“Govt Hurried to Implement S.C Order on Sabarimala”: RSP Leader Chandrachoodan

Kerala Govt has been widely criticised from all corners for the way it implemented the Sabarimala verdict and T.J Chandrachoodan is the latest one to join the band.

RSP Secretary Professor T.J Chandrachoodan has said that Kerala Government showed a hurry in implementing Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala. “The court never asked Govt to implement the rule in a hurry. Even before reading the complete verdict, Govt had already launched themselves into the formalities of implementing it,” he said.