“Govt Hurried to Implement S.C Order on Sabarimala”: RSP Leader Chandrachoodan

Kerala Govt has been widely criticised from all corners for the way it implemented the Sabarimala verdict and T.J Chandrachoodan is the latest one to join the band.
RSP Secretary Professor T.J Chandrachoodan has said that Kerala Government showed a hurry in implementing Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala. “The court never asked Govt to implement the rule in a hurry. Even before reading the complete verdict, Govt had already launched themselves into the formalities of implementing it,” he said.
Now Chief Minister is going and delivering a speech on all stages. It should have been done before the verdict came. RSP welcomes the verdict, but the Renaissance cannot be ushered in quickly.
Govt should have made people aware of the subject and then get into the next part of the implementation. He also said that Govt is trying to destroy Congress and let BJP grow,” he said.
