How To Use Coconut Oil For Wrinkles

Coconut Oil For Wrinkles
You Will Need
- Virgin coconut oil
What You Have To Do
- Cleanse your face and rinse it with cool water. Pat dry.
- Take a few drops of coconut oil on your fingertips
- And apply to your face and neck. Massage in circular motions for a few minutes.
- Leave the oil overnight.
How Often You Should Do This
- Do this every night before you go to sleep.
Why This Works
- Coconut oil fights free radicals, reduces wrinkles, and makes your skin clear. It also soothes your skin and moisturizes it
