How To Use Coconut Oil For Wrinkles

Nov 22, 2018, 08:36 am IST
Coconut Oil For Wrinkles

You Will Need

  • Virgin coconut oil

What You Have To Do

  • Cleanse your face and rinse it with cool water. Pat dry.
  • Take a few drops of coconut oil on your fingertips
  • And apply to your face and neck. Massage in circular motions for a few minutes.
  • Leave the oil overnight.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Do this every night before you go to sleep.

Why This Works

  • Coconut oil fights free radicals, reduces wrinkles, and makes your skin clear. It also soothes your skin and moisturizes it

