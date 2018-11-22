How To Use Coconut Oil For Wrinkles

Coconut Oil For Wrinkles

You Will Need

Virgin coconut oil

What You Have To Do

Cleanse your face and rinse it with cool water. Pat dry.

Take a few drops of coconut oil on your fingertips

And apply to your face and neck. Massage in circular motions for a few minutes.

Leave the oil overnight.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this every night before you go to sleep.

Why This Works