ISL 2018: Top-of-the Table clash between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa

Bengaluru FC will resume their League campaign with a clash against league-leaders FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium, in Margao, Goa, on Thursday. In a fixture that’s been billed as a clash of similar philosophies, Cuadrat will go up against another student of the Catalan school of football in FC Goa Head Coach Sergio Lobera.

“Lobera plays a very similar style of attacking the football and his team scores a lot of goals so it will be a tough test for us. We have the same mentality and it means that it will be a good game of football for the supporters who are coming to watch us,” said Cuadrat, speaking to the media ahead of the game, on Wednesday.

In a massive boost for the Blues, skipper Sunil Chhetri has made the trip following an ankle sprain that had kept him out of international duty over the past week. “Sunil has recovered well and has been training with us for the last two days. We are positive that he will be able to take part in the game [on Thursday] and that is really good news for us,” said the Spaniard.

“It is always tough to win away games, especially against sides like Kerala, Kolkata and Pune, but that is the schedule and we will look to do our best. The good news is that we will have some home games after this and it will be nice for us to go back having claimed the three points here,” added Carles.