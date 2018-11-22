KeralaLatest News

Kadakampally instructs to restore a dalit priest to duty

Nov 22, 2018, 05:31 pm IST
The dalit main priest Jeevan will restore to duty informed Dewasom Minister.

Jeevan, who belong to the dalit community, was serving Dewasom Board. But he was excluded from special duty at Vaikkam temple.  Knowing this minister Kadakampally Surendran instructed Dewasom Board to include him in the list for special duty.

Minister’s Facebook post.

 

Kadakampally Surendran

  • ????????? ?????? ????????????? ???????? ??????????? ??????? ?????????? ????????????????? ????????? ????.????? ?????????????? ?????? ?????????????????????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ??????????? ???????????????? ??????? ??????? ????????? ????.

?????? ?????? ???????????? ????? 18?? ??????????????? ??????????????? ???????? ???????? ????????? ?????????? ?????????? ?????, ???????? ????????????? ???????????? ????? ??????????? ???????? ????????????????????. ?????? ??????????? ????????????? ???? ????????????? ????? ????????? ????? ?????????????????.

??.??.??? ???????????? ?????? ?????? ??????????? ???????????? ??????? ?????? ????????????? ?????? ?????? 6 ??????????????? ??????? ????.

