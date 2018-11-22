Kadakampally instructs to restore a dalit priest to duty

The dalit main priest Jeevan will restore to duty informed Dewasom Minister.

Jeevan, who belong to the dalit community, was serving Dewasom Board. But he was excluded from special duty at Vaikkam temple. Knowing this minister Kadakampally Surendran instructed Dewasom Board to include him in the list for special duty.

Minister’s Facebook post.

Kadakampally Surendran

????????? ?????? ????????????? ???????? ??????????? ??????? ?????????? ????????????????? ????????? ????.????? ?????????????? ?????? ?????????????????????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ??????????? ???????????????? ??????? ??????? ????????? ????.

?????? ?????? ???????????? ????? 18?? ??????????????? ??????????????? ???????? ???????? ????????? ?????????? ?????????? ?????, ???????? ????????????? ???????????? ????? ??????????? ???????? ????????????????????. ?????? ??????????? ????????????? ???? ????????????? ????? ????????? ????? ?????????????????.

??.??.??? ???????????? ?????? ?????? ??????????? ???????????? ??????? ?????? ????????????? ?????? ?????? 6 ??????????????? ??????? ????.

