Leaks Confirm this Important Feature on ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus had confirmed that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will launch in Indonesia on December 11. Now, the company’s official Twitter handle has published a new teaser poster, revealing portions of the front and the back of the device.

We can only see two camera sensor on the back, but there’s a hint at what could be a third camera or flash unit. According to previous rumours, the phone is said to be equipped with a triple-camera setup.

The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 is said to have a 6.0-inch FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Inside the notch are an LED flash, a proximity sensor, and a 13MP f/2.0 camera. The display is reported to be covered in Gorilla Glass 6. There is also glass on the back but there is no confirmation if it is also Gorilla Glass.

Leaks detail that the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will come in two variants – the ZenFone Max Pro M2 ZB631KL and ZenFone Max M2 ZB633KL. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 ZB631KL is said to come with 6-inch full-HD+ display, triple rear camera setup, 13-megapixel selfie camera, 4GB RAM, 32GB/ 64GB onboard storage, and a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The ZenFone Max M2 ZB633KL is also rumoured with identical specifications, except a dual rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 636 SoC.