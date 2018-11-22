Malaika Arora’s stunning candid pics goes viral

Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram account to post a few candid photos of her. Malaika is all smiling in her candid photos, you can see her laugh, smile and even rolling on the floor with laughter. Donning a sexy denim dungaree, Malaika Arora Khan is looking effortlessly sexy in these photos.
Related Articles
Mar 26, 2018, 07:30 pm IST
Trump Ordered expels of 60 Russian officials
Jun 29, 2018, 01:26 pm IST
Honda launches new ‘Super Club 125’ : Price and Features
Aug 24, 2017, 11:51 am IST
Ben Affleck out as Batman: Matt Reeves has other plans
May 21, 2018, 07:31 pm IST
Post Your Comments