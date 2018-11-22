Latest Newscelebrities

Malaika Arora’s stunning candid pics goes viral

Nov 22, 2018, 01:21 pm IST
Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram account to post a few candid photos of her. Malaika is all smiling in her candid photos, you can see her laugh, smile and even rolling on the floor with laughter. Donning a sexy denim dungaree, Malaika Arora Khan is looking effortlessly sexy in these photos.

 

Laughs n smiles n love all around ….. thank u @preetasukhtankar for these crazy pics ???? … to old girlie time #mygurls??

