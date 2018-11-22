Nuts for burning belly fat and losing weight

Almonds

Almonds are considered as one of the nature’s superfoods for their rich content of protein, antioxidants and heart-healthy fats. The mono-unsaturated fats found in almonds will prevent overeating and the dietary fibre contributes to the sensation of being full, despite eating a small amount. In fact, they are a good source of an amino acid called L-arginine that helps you burn fat. Eating 3-5 almonds everyday has been associated with greater weight loss and higher fat metabolism. The fibre and protein in these nuts are said to keep you satiated for longer and also keep your digestive health in check.

Walnuts

Walnuts are high in heart-healthy unsaturated fats that make them great for weight loss. A handful of walnuts everyday could help to stimulate fat loss and promote healthy body weight. Walnuts are also known for their amazing appetite-control power; thanks to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, plant-sterols and vitamins that help suppress hunger, further helping in weight loss.

Pistachios



Pistachios, or pistas, have a modest amount of protein. This protein helps keep you full for longer time, thereby preventing you from reaching out to junk food. Moreover, the protein in pistachios helps build new muscle tissues. Pistas also contain mono-unsaturated fats that have been shown to boost weight loss.

Brazil Nuts

Brazil nuts come loaded with fibre and protein, both of which are essential for losing weight. Moreover, they are also a good source of selenium, magnesium, phosphorus and thiamine, all of which are said to be helpful in weight loss. Brazil nuts also contain L-arginine that is efficient in fat burning process. They also help kick-start your metabolism.

Cashew Nuts

Magnesium in cashew nuts is essential for regulating the metabolism of fat and carbohydrates, which may further help you lose weight. Cashews are relatively good sources of protein, which is key to losing weight.

While nuts are high in calories, eating the right amount daily can actually help lose weight. Make a trail mix of all these nuts and have a handful of them daily. Don’t forget to complement nuts with a healthy diet and some physical activity to lose weight effectively.