Oppo A7 Will Soon be Here. Know All About It

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo revealed the specifications for the device on its official website including the images of the device to give us a hint about what to expect.

According to the listing on the Oppo India website, the Oppo A7 will come with a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution (1520×720 pixels) along with a waterdrop notch.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A7 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2. The smartphone sports an 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The device either comes in 3GB or 4GB of RAM options and 32GB of standard internal storage. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion ( up to 256GB internal storage). The phone is backed by a 4,230mAH battery and runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

In terms of connectivity options, the device will come with VoLTE enabled dual Nano-SIM slot, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm audio socket, and microUSB port.