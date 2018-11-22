Police Tighten Screws on BJP Leader K Surendran

BJP Leader K Surendran who was arrested following a conflict at Sabarimala will not have it easy. Police have charged another case on K Surendran, this one for allegedly involving in an attack against a pilgrim, Lalitha Devi from Thrissur.

Criminal Conspiracy, Attempt to murder, unlawful assembly are some of the charges which has been slapped over K Surendran. Along with Surendran, RSS leader Valsan Thillankery, BJP leader V V Rajesh, Yuva Morcha president Prakash Babu etc has also been included in the list of accused.

Surendran was initially taken into preventive custody by the police and then slapped with non-bailable offences. Police had charged Surendran with IPC 353 which is about an assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and IPC 34(Unlawful assembly). IPC 34 says When a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all, each of such persons is liable for that act in the same manner as if it were done by him alone