‘Premam’ actor and Lyricist Shabareesh Varma gets married to his co-worker

Nov 22, 2018, 07:51 am IST
Shabareesh Varma, who shot to fame with his role as an actor as well as a lyricist in the blockbuster movie Premam, has entered the wedlock. According to a report by Manorama Online, the young Malayalam actor has tied the knot with Ashwini Kale, who was also a part of the big movie Premam as an associate art director.

The young couple apparently registered their marriage and sprang up a surprise. Shabareesh Varma is an upcoming actor, singer and lyricist. Shabareesh was the lyricist of the songs for Premam which were a huge hit. His latest outing is Ladoo, a fun-filled family entertainer where he plays the role of a boaster SK.

