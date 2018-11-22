Government uses Professional Pushers to pack passengers inside train compartment: Video

Due to the convenience of time and speed, most office goers or daily workers travel in it to reach their workplaces. Since most of the people use the metro trains to reach their workplace, travelling during the peak hours is often cumbersome.

because of this, authorities in certain countries employ professional pushers to push people inside the crowded trains.

Authorities in certain cities in countries like Japan, China, US, and France use such professional pushers, or also known as Oshiya, to push people in the crowded trains to ensure no one feels left out.

The job of an Oshiya or a pusher is to ensure that all the people are in the train compartment so that the automatic doors can close in swiftly.

The pushers work mostly during the morning and evening peak hours and their job involves immense strength as they have to push people in the train. It seems these pushers have different terms in different countries but the basic idea or their primary job is to push people in the train to fit them.