Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Beats Record of Baahubali 2 even before Release

2.0 featuring actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ahead of the release, it has already beaten 2017’s blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, 2.0 will be released on more than 6600 to 6800 screens.

Thus, it has surpassed the record of Prabhas starrer which got 6500 screens. Reportedly the movie will get 4000 to 4100 screens in the North Indian belt and 1200-1250 screens in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana. In Kerela, the number of screens are expected to be 500 to 525 and in Tamil Nadu, it will have 600 and 625 screens.

Speculations have been rife that 2.0 has earned over Rs 120 crore through advance bookings. The movie has become the first film in Tamil cinema to cross Rs 100 crore mark. It has been made with the budget of Rs 500 crore. The trailer was released recently and it received a positive response from the cinema lovers.

It will be interesting to see how the film performs on its opening day. There are chances that it will break many box office records.