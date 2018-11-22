Latest NewsSports

Ranji Trophy: Kerala Scripts History as Pacers Set up an Emphatic Win

Nov 22, 2018, 04:26 pm IST
Kerala has never done anything substantial in Ranji Trophy ever and the team from the football-crazy land is really starting to make things happen this season. In their first away match, Kerala has made an emphatic win over Bengal.

After taking a lead of 144 runs in the first innings, Kerala dismissed Bengal for just 184 runs in their second innings, allowing themselves the luxury of chasing a small target of 41 runs. Kerala only needed11 overs to achieve this. Jalaj Saxena was dismissed for 26 runs while Arun Karthick(16) and Rohan prem (2) was not out.



Bengal had made a pacer friendly track seeing that Kerala’s strength was its spinners. But little did they realise that Kerala’s pace battery was equally influential. Sandeep Warrier Picked up 5 wickets in the second Innings and Basil Thampi took 3.

