Ranveer Singh spotted taking Escalator while Deepika Prefers Stair: Video

Nov 22, 2018, 08:18 am IST
A new video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as newlyweds has gone viral on social media and their fans just love it.

The video shows Deepika and Ranveer at the Bengaluru airport on Tuesday. While Deepika is seen taking the stairs, Ranveer chose to take the escalators right next to her. She can be seen with her eyes fixed on him as he nonchalantly leans over the railing.

Their fans cannot help but laugh and fawn at how different they are. “They are best example of opposite attracts. Contrast people make best couple they complete each other like deepveer,” wrote a fan. “So adorable! Best couple ever,” commented another. “Lazy guy he should accompany her,” wrote another fan.

