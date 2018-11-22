Sabarimala women Entry: Aparna Sivakaami’s house attacked

Another women activist’s house was attacked in Kerala for supporting the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala women entry. Aparna Sivakaami’s her house, near the Calicut University campus in Kozhikode, was attacked by unknown persons. The incident happened at Thursday after 2 am, Aparna’s 13-year-old daughter has been injured in the stone pelting by the assailants

Aparna is a teacher at the Airport Senior Secondary School, and on Monday, she was at the Kochi Press Club supporting the three women who expressed their wish to visit the Sabarimala shrine. In fact, she booked the venue for Reshma Nishanth, Shajila and Dhanya’s press meet. A group of protesters had gathered near the Press Club to stop the women from holding the press meet – even blocking the women from coming out of the venue for over an hour after the meet was over. The police finally had to arrange a police vehicle for the women to return from the venue, so as to save them from the angry protesters.

“There’s no need for any doubt on who is behind this attack.it is clear that those who oppose my views on Sabarimala are behind this”, “But the attack hasn’t affected me,” Aparna, a cancer survivor adds. She has also been getting a lot of hate messages, one message even said that if she hurt devotees, ‘she won’t survive this time’, alluding to cancer.

Aparna has lodged a complaint with the Thenjipalam police about the attack.