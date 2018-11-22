KeralaLatest News

Temple priest suspended for abusing Kadakampally

Nov 22, 2018, 03:34 pm IST
news

Dewasom board had suspended a temple priest for insulting the Dewasom minister on social media. Thekillathu Madhavan Namboodiri, main priest of Ajanur Madiyan Kshethrapalaka temple was suspended for posting offensive and abusive posts in Facebook. The Dewasom commissioner suspended him.

He posted against Kadakapally after the arrest of BJP leader K.Surendran. He also posted abusive posts against both KJadakampally and Chief Minister.  He withdrew all these posts after it became viral. The Dewasom sought help from Cyber cell to investigate the matter and then took disciplinary action.

