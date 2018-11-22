These are the 5 things Women Notice In A Man at first sight

Hair and Beard

Your hair is the most noticeable thing to a woman and usually, it helps them decide if they really like it or understand it! Maybe because it’s the topmost physical feature on your body. Most women do not prefer unkempt or untidy hair and neither are they big on man-buns, undercuts or mushrooms anymore.

Women don’t mind a man with a beard as long as he grooms it well and keeps it trimmed and neat!

Nails and Hands

A man with dirty fingernails is a big no-no! No woman wants to indulge in a banter with someone who can’t even keep his nails clean! She will also notice the length of your nails and if they’re untidily cut or too long for her to handle, she’s really going to freak out a tad.

Posture and Built

Women definitely check your posture out because posture determines the innate need to be protected. If a man stands tall, with his shoulders pushed back, he seems confident yet gallant, and in control of the situation, which most women look forward to. It gives them a sense of security and protection. But if you’re slouching or leaning forward with your shoulders drooping down, it’s a sign that you’re nervous, anxious, uncertain with a low self-esteem, which is a big turn off. So definitely keep your posture in check.

Clothes

Women notice what you wear and more than that women notice how you pull off whatever it is that you’re wearing. If you’re shabbily dressed, that surely is not going unnoticed. By shabby I don’t mean casual wear, clothes that look dirty and unkempt or not properly worn. Make sure you tuck your shirts in, and your tees are never creased. Other than that, a suit is too formal and chappals are too casual. Be smart when you pick and choose your clothes for an evening out because they’re definitely going to up your quotient on the scoring card.