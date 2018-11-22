These Pics of Popular Model Ruma Sharma are Drool-worthy: See Pics

Television actress and model Ruma Sharma may not yet as famous or successful as many popular celebs in the B-Town, but she is not less than anyone, perhaps much more than many so-called A-listers out there in terms of hotness.

Her Instagram is full of her hot pictures that will make anyone go weak at the knees and ask for more.

Born on October 6, 1995, Ruma Sharma did her schooling at Lovely Public School in Delhi and passed out from the National School of Drama Teenagers Group.

Ruma has appeared in several advertisements, some of which include Idea, Triple Treat ice cream and India Diary. She was featured in Fashion Herald Magazine as FH Freshface Feature.