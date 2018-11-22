Thomas Isacc’s Latest Facebook Post on Sabarimala Might Boil the Blood of Protestors

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister Thomas Isacc has made a controversial Facebook post in which he calls the protests at Sabarimala as ‘absurd’ and even calls namajapa as ‘therijapa'(which translates to the chanting of abusive words ).

He says if anybody takes a stand that Supreme Court verdict should not be implemented, they should exert pressure on central government. But instead, if they try to make law and order issues in Kerala, it will have far reaching consequences.

Isacc says Central ministers should not support the abominable actions of BJP leaders in Kerala. The involvment of central minister Pon Radhakrishnan in Sabarimala issue is dangerous. A central minister helping to break law and order is unusual. It is heard that more central leaders would come. Prime minister should stop more minister from centre in joining the protest.

HE ends the post by saying that Kerala Police is unbiased and truthful than any other state police in Kerala and says ‘Therijapa’ protestors will not be allowed to break the mental strength of police.