WhatsApp to Soon Launch this Important Feature

According to the latest information on the internet, WhatsApp developers seem to be working on the ability to allow users to watch videos directly from the notifications.

The company is said to be completing work on an update which displays previews of videos when a contact sends you a clip, according to WABetaInfo. Currently, notifications only come up on the screen with the name of the person and a short preview of the top of their message.

This could be a friend sending a funny video or some sweet footage of your niece or nephew but it could also be a raunchy video from your partner. Currently, notifications only come up on the screen with the name of the person and a short preview of the top of their message.

Many may have already experienced some embarrassment from the photo previews that are already available within the app.

Thankfully, it’s easy to restrict preview content in the settings to ensure the content of any notification can only be viewed by the authenticated users, but for those who don’t have that enabled it may cause a tinge of embarrassment.