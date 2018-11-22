Your Daily Horoscope For November 22, 2018

Check out the horoscope predictions below:

Aries

Flow with the tide today. This is Ganesha’s tip pertaining to your relationships. You are assertive as a general rule but you can save it for later. Today is the day to be generous and accede to the wishes of your beloved. You may even propose to him/her.

Taurus

Ganesha urges you to be prepared for setbacks and disappointments today. Your efforts may end in being a waste of precious time and energy. The results you get are likely to be far below your expectations. Falling short of your target is likely to weigh you down with stress and anxiety. You can, however, ease and reduce your frustration by reexamining your expectations and lowering them down to a comfortable, achievable level.

Gemini

You will end up having an argument with people owing to your aggressive nature. These people could slander your reputation on account of your enemity. However you will be able to defeat them. They will have to give up against your intellectual superiority. Be wary, says Ganesha.

Cancer

Ganesha suggests you not to be sentimental or hasty. Try to handle things deftly instead of dodging bad episodes or turning a blind eye to them. You will give priority to domestic and private life instead of career or business aspects.

Leo

You will be very emotional and sentimental today. Your ego prevents you from expressing your true feelings at times. You need to keep this in mind when attempting to communicate with your beloved. It is a good day for romance, and for those seeking love, says Ganesha.

Virgo

Foreign contacts will in all likelihood be a source of monetary profits. Ganesha says you will perform wonderfully in anything you might choose to undertake today. Even your ambition of setting up an offshore business enterprise will take root today.

Libra

Ganesha says today will be the start of a new love story for you and you will be able to spend time with someone very dear to you. You will be more conscious today about your appearance and may even go to the beauty parlor. Do remember the saying – beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. Ganesha says that you will be equally conscious of your dressing style and clothes and may go in for a new wardrobe today

Scorpio

Today, there are chances that you would be disturbed by continuous flow of negative thoughts in your mind. Try to divert your mind and look for positive people or friends who would cheer you up. Understanding needy people and living up to their expectations would bring some respite to your disrupted mind, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius

Ganesha foresees business expansion on your cards. Your friends, relatives and other contacts across seven seas will lend a helping hand to develop your business. And thanks to your super communication skills that make the task easier. The leader in you is all set to conquer the world. Way to go!

Capricorn

Some people do backbreaking work throughout their life, and still don’t taste the sweet taste of success. While in your case, success will be easy as pie. You are already loaded with work and some new projects – assignments will be added to that, today. But, you are not complaining as some recreational activities will refresh your mood and energy.

Aquarius

You will tackle complicated issues with infinite ease! But you will also find people passing the buck onto you. It irks you no end, having to take the blame for others’ mistakes. But here’s a chance, says Ganesha, to turn a weakness into a strength.

Pisces

You need to tread cautiously today when it comes to matters related to business. Do not make any decisions in haste, or it could come back to haunt you at a later date. All financial dealings will need to be carefully monitored. Do not indulge in speculative activities or undue risk-taking. A little consideration now will save you a lot of trouble later, says Ganesha.