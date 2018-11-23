Latest Newscelebrities

Actress Srinda looks different and gorgeous after marriage: See Viral Pics

Nov 23, 2018, 01:15 pm IST
Actress Srinda Arhaan, known for her stellar performances in Annayum Rasoolum, 1983 and 2 Countries got married to director Siju S. Bava in a quiet function attended by close relatives and friends.

Only close friends and family attended the simple ceremony. Siju has directed a movie titled ‘Nale’ which featured Fahadh Faasil in lead role.

Srinda was already married while she began her film career. Her first marriage was at the age of 19. She got divorced after 4 years. She has a son named Arhaan.

‘Four Friends’ marked Srinda’s maiden entry into the film industry. After this, she has done many notable characters in films including ’22 Female Kottayam’, ‘Thattathin Marayathu’, ‘Artist’ and ‘Parava.

After marriage, the actress recently shared her new pictures and goes viral. She looks absolutely stunning and gorgeous.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

