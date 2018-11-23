Auto-Driver arrested after colliding with Bollywood Actress’s Car

Famous Bollywood actress Sophie Chaudhary meets with an accident after an autorickshaw rammed into her car. This accident happened in front of Khar Gymkhana at Khar (West).
However, no one was hurt, as per early reports. But Sophie’s car’s bumper left badly damaged. It was 9.15pm when the two vehicles collided. It was reported to police at 10.30 pm.
A rickshaw driver was arrested in Mumbai after he banged into the BMW of the actress. The rickshaw driver, identified as 22-year-old Anees Ahmed has been booked under Sections 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code, which is rash driving and endangering human life.
Talking to the leading daily, Sophie said,
“I Was On My Way Home When The Speeding Autorickshaw Tried To Cut The Lane And Cross Us. He Misjudged The Distance Between The Vehicles And Rammed His Vehicle Into My New Car, Pulling Out The Grill And Bumper. We Then Stopped Him. The Actress Also Told The Daily That When The Driver Was Asked For His Licence, He Informed That He Does Not Have One And Had Started Driving Just A Week Ago. “It Was Ridiculous, He Could Have Killed Somebody. We Called The Police.
My Car Is Insured And The Insurance Will Take Care Of The Damage, Which Is Over One Lakh. It Is Upsetting That Driving Without A Licence Is A Prevalent Practice, As It Poses A Threat To Citizens.”
