Auto-Driver arrested after colliding with Bollywood Actress’s Car

Famous Bollywood actress Sophie Chaudhary meets with an accident after an autorickshaw rammed into her car. This accident happened in front of Khar Gymkhana at Khar (West).

However, no one was hurt, as per early reports. But Sophie’s car’s bumper left badly damaged. It was 9.15pm when the two vehicles collided. It was reported to police at 10.30 pm.

A rickshaw driver was arrested in Mumbai after he banged into the BMW of the actress. The rickshaw driver, identified as 22-year-old Anees Ahmed has been booked under Sections 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code, which is rash driving and endangering human life.

Talking to the leading daily, Sophie said,