BJP becomes India’s leading television advertiser in BARC TRP chart

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended its base across India by leaps and bounds.

As per the latest data, released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the Saffron party has been ranked as India’s leading television advertiser, placing ahead many popular brands like Netflix, Trivago, Amazon, Vimal Pan Masala, Hindustan Liver and more.

According to the BARC TRP report, the BJP’s ad aired on television 22,099 times between November 10 and November 16 followed by Netflix, a distant second at 12,951 times in week 46 ratings. The Congress, however, does not feature even in the top 10 list.

The top ten advertisers in the week 46 chart, include BJP, Netflix, Trivago, Santoor Sandal, Dettol Liquid, Soap, Wipe, Colgate Dental Cream, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Amazon Prime Video and Roop Mantra Ayur Face Cream.

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has been evoking a wide condemnation from across party lines for investing a stupendous amount of Rs 5,000 crore for its publicity rather than concentrating on social schemes.

There are also reports that the ruling BJP had hired Soho Square, a subsidiary of O&M to plan its entire general election campaign, leading to cuts in the allocation of money for welfare of the society. The Modi government is said to have spent about Rs 5,000 crore on advertising since 2014, an amount spent during the 10-year-long term of Manmohan Singh government.