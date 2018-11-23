Latest NewsPolitics

BJP state committee member resigns from party

Showering praise at Ajay Chautala and his son Dushyant Chautala, he said leaders like them have the vision to take the state ahead.

Nov 23, 2018, 08:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP’s state executive committee member Jai Bhagwan Sharma resigned from his post on Friday and announced to join a new outfit which would be floated next month by former INLD leader Ajay Singh Chautala.

Sharma told reporters that when he joined the BJP before the 2014 assembly polls, he was assured a party ticket from his hometown Thanesar.

“However later on, I was asked to contest from Pehowa against my wish. Later (after losing the polls), I was not only ignored by the BJP government but also humiliated,” he alleged.

Showering praise at Ajay Chautala and his son Dushyant Chautala, he said leaders like them have the vision to take the state ahead.

Sharma claimed that Dushyant Chautala has assured him that if his party comes to power, northern Haryana would be given a due share in jobs and development and there would be no discrimination in any aspect.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 13, 2018, 08:47 am IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi starts monthly performance review of party leaders

Nana Patekar
Mar 21, 2018, 07:40 am IST

Beautiful and popular heroine of yesteryear was supposed to be married by a very famous Bollywood actor

Aug 30, 2018, 07:16 pm IST

La Tomatina 2018: Know more About Amazing Tomato Festival of Spain

Jul 29, 2018, 10:21 pm IST

British Actress and Singer Flashes Breast for her Best Friend: View Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close