BSNL introduces Rs. 78 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited calls and data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launches Rs. 78 prepaid recharge plan in the short-term validity segment to take on Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The BSNL Rs. 78 prepaid recharge plan comes with 2GB high-speed data per day, unlimited local and STD calls without any FUP limit. Unlike other STVs from BSNL, this new prepaid recharge plan will offer calling benefits for making calls to users in Mumbai and Delhi circles as well. BSNL is offering unlimited video calling which can be activated with BSNL Rs. 78 prepaid recharge plan by sending an SMS to 123 as ‘STV COMBO78.’

BSNL was already offering a prepaid STV 78 plan in a host of Indian telecom circles, however, with the launch of BSNL Rs. 78 prepaid recharge plan, the state-owned telco has taken down the earlier available prepaid STV which came with the similar denomination. It should be noted that the old prepaid plan worth Rs. 78 from BSNL offered 2GB of total data for a period of three days and was launched even before Reliance Jio debuted in the industry.