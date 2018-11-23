Latest NewsIndia

Cyclone Gaja : Kamal Haasan appeals PM Narendra Modi to visit cyclone-affected areas

Nov 23, 2018, 05:27 pm IST
Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and see for himself the sufferings wrought on the people so that the Centre can come out with massive assistance to the state.

Haasan, who has entered politics recently by floating the Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM), went on a whistlestop tour of a few hundred kms of Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts and Vedaranyam town, which bore the brunt of Cyclone Gaja, on Thursday and described the situation there as “pitiable and abysmal”.

He accused the state government of being lax and not making a proper assessment of the destruction of homes and crops in vast swathes of land in these affected areas.

Haasan questioned the hurry with which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy rushed to Delhi on Thursday and presented a memorandum to Modi seeking relief of Rs.15,000 crore.

“It (rushing to Delhi) was a knee-jerk reaction under criticism from political parties in the state of the state government’s inaction,” he told in an interview.

